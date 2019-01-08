Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Urban One (UONE) Head to Head Contrast

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Urban One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban One $440.04 million 0.24 $111.88 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Urban One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.28, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Urban One.

Summary

Urban One beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Shenzhen, Chiane. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

