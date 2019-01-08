Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TME opened at $12.81 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.