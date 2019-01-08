Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $14.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

