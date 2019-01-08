Tesco (TSCDY) versus Big Lots (BIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Tesco alerts:

This table compares Tesco and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Big Lots 2.91% 26.11% 9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tesco and Big Lots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Big Lots 0 8 10 0 2.56

Big Lots has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Given Big Lots’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Lots is more favorable than Tesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Big Lots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.29 $1.58 billion $0.46 16.91 Big Lots $5.27 billion 0.23 $189.83 million $4.45 6.77

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots. Big Lots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Big Lots has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Big Lots is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Big Lots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Big Lots beats Tesco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 1,416 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.