Tesco (TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 265

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note released on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 264.43 ($3.46).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

