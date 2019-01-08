Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Receives $6.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTPH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 44,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,275. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

