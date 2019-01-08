Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 121,405 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,405 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $584,293,000 after buying an additional 401,694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,897,000 after buying an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,313,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

