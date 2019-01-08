Textainer Group (TGH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

TGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $11.79 on Friday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 241,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 956,307 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.