Textron (TXT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Textron has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textron by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Textron by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

