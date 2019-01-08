Thomas Cook Group’s (TCG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 34 ($0.44) target price on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Shore Capital downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomas Cook Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.30 ($1.31).

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Shares of Thomas Cook Group stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.52 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 7,631,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Thomas Cook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

In other Thomas Cook Group news, insider Frank Meysman bought 373,000 shares of Thomas Cook Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £82,060 ($107,225.92).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.