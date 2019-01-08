Thrive Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $895,977.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $895,977.00 and approximately $41,813.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.63 or 0.12102491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027398 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,177,502 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

