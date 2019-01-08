TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 305,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 408,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 206.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

