Tilray (TLRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $71.90 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

