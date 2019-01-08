Tivity Health (TVTY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.87 on Monday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,918 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,506,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,239,000 after purchasing an additional 709,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 966,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 965,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.