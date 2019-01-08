Total (FP) PT Set at €62.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.15 ($71.10).

Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

