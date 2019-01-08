Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Total System Services posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.24.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Total System Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Total System Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 17.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

