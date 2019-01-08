Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $83.55 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 160,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

