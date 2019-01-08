Traders Buy CME Group (CME) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $94.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.68 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CME Group had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. CME Group traded down ($1.09) for the day and closed at $182.66

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,147 shares of company stock worth $11,557,200. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,830,000 after purchasing an additional 742,067 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,422,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,468,000 after purchasing an additional 403,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

