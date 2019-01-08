Traders Buy High Volume of American Axle & Manufact. Call Options (AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,035% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Chappell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 136,425 shares of company stock worth $1,602,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 91,567 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 553,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

