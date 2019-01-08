Traders Sell Shares of Nike (NKE) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) on strength during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $83.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $176.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.80 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nike had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Nike traded up $1.07 for the day and closed at $75.72Specifically, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,004,317,000 after buying an additional 966,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,604,517,000 after buying an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

