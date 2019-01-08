Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.80% of Transcat worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 11,400.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,709 and sold 10,639 shares valued at $109,307. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/transcat-inc-trns-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.