Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 8.89% of Trustmark worth $202,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,802,000 after buying an additional 502,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $15,382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 891.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 451,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,948 shares in the company, valued at $462,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,289 shares of company stock worth $163,671 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TRMK stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

