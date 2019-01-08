Tullow Oil (TLW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92).

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 256.61 ($3.35).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 198.85 ($2.60) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.18).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

