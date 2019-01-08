Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Tutor Perini posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 345,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,460. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,361.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,536,601 shares in the company, valued at $89,305,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

