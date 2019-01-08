UBS Group Boosts Dunelm Group (DNLM) Price Target to GBX 650

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 605 ($7.91).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 541.50 ($7.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.23), for a total value of £138,250 ($180,648.11).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

