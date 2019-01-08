Unilever (UL) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, www.briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 51,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,875. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $58.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 965.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

