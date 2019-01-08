Unilever (UNIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €49.00 ($56.98) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.50 ($58.72) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.99 ($59.29).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

