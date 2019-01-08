Union Pacific (UNP) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.71.

Shares of UNP opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

