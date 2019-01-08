Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.89 and last traded at $150.75. 10,547,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 5,904,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/union-pacific-unp-shares-up-8-7.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.