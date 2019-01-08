United American Healthcare (UAHC) vs. Stryker (SYK) Critical Review

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of United American Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and Stryker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stryker $12.44 billion 4.72 $1.02 billion $6.49 24.19

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United American Healthcare and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryker 0 7 17 0 2.71

Stryker has a consensus target price of $182.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United American Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Stryker pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stryker has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Stryker 9.31% 28.00% 12.26%

Risk & Volatility

United American Healthcare has a beta of 5.29, meaning that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats United American Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 85 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

