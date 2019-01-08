United Therapeutics (UTHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush set a $253.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research raised United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $113.86 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $151.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

