UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $279.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 and a strong initial 2019 guidance instills optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. The share has underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 9,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

