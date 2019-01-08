Uniti Group (UNIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $17.93 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

