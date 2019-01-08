UniversalRoyalCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000395 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000405 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Profile

UNRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com.

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniversalRoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

