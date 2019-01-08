Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Stake Increased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $199,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,324. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $1.5359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $6.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

