Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 849,267 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.73% of Sterling Bancorp worth $430,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,688,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,144,000 after acquiring an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,611,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 909,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,736 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,992,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,826,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of STL stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $85,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

