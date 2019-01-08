Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,745,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.16% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $411,309,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $227,092,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $168,824,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $128,579,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $112,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

