Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.25% of Blackbaud worth $455,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

