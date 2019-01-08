Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.41. 944,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,271. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $162.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5274 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

