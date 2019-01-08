Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,510,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after buying an additional 5,953,288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,448,000 after buying an additional 932,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,418,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 429,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,219. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

