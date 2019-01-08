Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. 17,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $90.60 and a 52-week high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,255.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,281.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $360,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,385 shares of company stock worth $31,924,528. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.