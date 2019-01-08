Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 33,276 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 33,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $326,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 1,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Matt Davidson sold 4,100 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $32,882.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Matt Davidson sold 12,439 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $91,426.65.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Matt Davidson sold 4,215 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $40,337.55.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 215,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,703,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

