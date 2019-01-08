Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,743,000 after buying an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,073,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $715,902.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,702 shares of company stock worth $2,731,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

