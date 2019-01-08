VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 154,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 32,709 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

