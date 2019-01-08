VirnetX (VHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,378,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,697 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $2.74.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 385,755 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 45.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 88,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in VirnetX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VirnetX by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

