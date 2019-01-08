Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTS. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 545.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 113,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

