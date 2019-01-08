Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 16,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

