Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VSI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Research analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 49.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,624,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

