Viveve Medical (VIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 428,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Viveve Medical (VIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/viveve-medical-vive-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-98.html.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.