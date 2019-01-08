Vivint Solar (VSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 40,100 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $206,916.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $41,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,508,865 shares of company stock worth $44,406,999 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

